Tamannaah Bhatia REACTS To Ram Charan's Wife Gifting '5th Largest Diamond' Claims: 'Hate To Break…’

Tamannaah Bhatia who was recently seen in Lust Stories 2, became the talk of the town after an old image of the actress posing with a sparkling diamond resurfaced on social media. A lot of media reports claimed that she possesses the fifth-largest diamond in the world, gifted to her by Ram Charan’s wife, Upasana Kamineni Konidela. Now, the actress has finally cleared the air about the viral image, but in a rather humorous way!

Sharing the same photo on her Instagram story, Tamannaah revealed that what everyone misunderstood for a diamond was, in fact, a ‘bottle opener’. The hilarious caption of her post, read, “Hate to break it to you but we were doing a photo shoot with a bottle opener and not an actual diamond. #girlsliketoclickpics"

Have a look at the story :

Back in 2019, Upasana took to her Twitter handle and shared a picture of Tamannaah wearing the ring which is delicately adorned on her finger. Upasana tweeted, “A gift for the super Tamannaah Bhatia from Mrs Producer. Missing you already. Catch up soon."

Check out the tweet: