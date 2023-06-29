Tamannaah Bhatia Reveals If She Had SEX on 1st Date, Vijay Varma Has EPIC Reply | Exclusive

Tamannaah Bhatia is dating Vijay Varma. This is probably the first time that the Lust Stories 2 star has publicly acknowledged her dating rumours and confirmed that she is indeed in a relationship. However, Tamannaah has spilt the tea on her past dates in an exclusive chat with News18.com. The actress participated in a quick yes or no round with boyfriend Vijay and director Sujoy Ghosh, answering a few ‘lusty’ questions about their dating lives.

One of the first questions we asked the trio was if they’ve sat through a boring date. While Tamannaah said (I have sat through (a bad first date)," Vijay said he has experienced it too and added, “Clearly there was no lust involved." When asked if they had sex on the first date, Sujoy cracked everyone up by saying, “Not that lucky. I come from an average middle class family, I have to fight for everything. Nothing comes easy for me."

When the focus shifted to Tamannaah, the Baahubali actress revealed she hasn’t. Meanwhile, Vijay ponder for a quick moment and said, “I must have…" Vijay and Tamannaah also admitted that while they have not been ghosted, they might have ghosted people in life. The couple also revealed that they have indulged in PDA.

Watch the whole segment here: