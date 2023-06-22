Tamannaah Says Vijay Varma Had 'Weird Ideas' When She Cancelled Lust Stories 2 Shoot | Exclusive

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia are working together for the first time in Netflix’s Lust Stories 2. The actors, who recently confirmed that they are dating, will be seen in the anthology directed by Sujoy Ghosh. In an exclusive chat with News18, Tamannaah opened up about her experience of working with Vijay and recalled that she gave the actor along with the director a scare on the very first day of the shoot.

“I was very unwell so I cancelled the first day of my shoot. (Sujoy) was basically going through a turmoil — if I am going to come, not come, is this going to happen, not happen. Vijay just thought I had cold feet, and everyone had weird ideas about what was going on (laughs). But I think the schedule was very short and there was a lot of work that all of us had to put in and we were so involved. We were really enjoying the process is why probably we got through it but it was a very grueling seven-eight days of the shoot," she told us.

Opening up about working with Vijay, she called her boyfriend a ‘chameleon’. “I definitely thought that I was going to get a chance to work with an actor who has been so consistent in delivering performances that are so diverse and so powerful and he is quite a chameleon. He changes the way he even approaches certain characters and I have seen all his work from his past, and I was like agar iss project mein kuch nahi hoga toh main inn dono se kuch seekh lungi. That’s the reason I actually wanted to do this project," she added.

Watch the interview here: