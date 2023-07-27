Tamannaah Bhatia Sets Instagram on Fire With Her Sexy Photos, Even Vijay Varma Can't Handle It

Tamannaah Bhatia raised temperatures with a new set of jaw-dropping photos and even Vijay Varma could feel the heat! On Thursday, Tamannaah took to Instagram and shared photos revealing her OOTD for the launch of Kaavaalaa’s Hindi version, titled Tu Aa Dilbara. The actress revealed that she had opted for a white corset top which she styled with a pair of grey cargo pants. Tamannaah struck numerous poses in the studio before heading to the Jailer song’s launch.

Sharing the photos, Tamannaah wrote, “Can’t get enough of Kaavaalaa? Here’s #TuAaDilbara ." Actor Vijay Varma, who is currently dating Tamannaah, took to the comments section and fanboy over her. He wrote, “Heat wave in monsoon? “. Fans also joined Vijay to fan over Tamannaah. “Raising heat on rainy weather ️ #tamannahbhatia," a comment read. “You looking fantastic " added another. “Too hot tamanna" a third comment read.

Tamannaah and Vijay sparked dating rumours earlier this year when a video claimed to have featured the couple kissing at a party in Goa. After months of speculation, the couple confirmed that they are indeed dating. During a recent interview with Film Companion, Tamannaah said, “I don’t think you can get attracted to someone just because they are your co-star. I have had so many co-stars. I think if one has to fall for someone, feel something for someone it’s definitely more personal, it’s nothing to do with what they do for a living, I mean that’s not the reason why this would happen."