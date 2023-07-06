Tamannaah Bhatia Sizzles, Shakes a Leg With Rajinikanth In Jailer Song Kaavaalaa; Watch

Tamannaah Bhatia has once again left everyone impressed and is setting fire but this time with the Jailer song Kaavaalaa. On Thursday, the makers of the movie dropped the catchy track featuring both Tamannaah Bhatia and Rajnikanth and left everyone super excited for the film.

In the music video, Tamannaah is seen flaunting her sizzling avatar as she grooves to the raunchy number. What further surprises all in the song is the special appearance of Rajinikanth. He is seen shaking a leg with the Lust Stories 2 actress.

Kaavaalaa is sung by Shilpa Rao and Anirudh Ravichander. On the other hand, lyrics of the song are written by Arunraja Kamaraj. Watch the music video here:

Kaavaalaa has left everyone completely impressed. ‘Jailer First Single’ is now trending on Twitter with fans calling it ‘track of the year’. Just last month, Tamannaah was seen posing with Rajinikanth as they wrapped the filming of Jailer. Check out the picture here:

In Jailer, Rajinikanth will be seen in the character of Jailer Muthuvel Pandian, while Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be seen as the female lead. The film is expected to be an action-packed entertainer and boasts a stellar star cast that includes Priyanka Mohan, Shiva Rajkumar, Jackie Shroff, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, Vinayakan, and Tamannaah Bhatia in prominent roles.