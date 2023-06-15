Tamannaah Bhatia Talks About Wedding Amid Dating Vijay Varma, Recalls Thinking She'd Be Mom By Now

Tamannaah Bhatia opened up about her thoughts on marriage in a new interview. The actress, who is dating Vijay Varma, said that marriage is a big responsibility and that one should dive into it only if they know that they are ready for it.

Speaking with India Today, Tamannaah Bhatia, 33, confessed that when she began her career 18 years ago, she thought that she would last in the industry for merely eight to 10 years. She envisioned herself being married and having two children by the age of 30. However, life panned out differently and she feels like it a second birth she’s had.

“When I started working years back it was like an actress’s career span was only for 8-10 years. So I did the math and was like by the age of 30 I would have finished working, married, and would have two kids. I had not planned post-30. So, when I actually became 30 years old, I realised that I am just born, it was like a purna janam, I felt like a brand new baby," she said.

“Today we do things out of choice and it makes us feel a certain way and we have that choice. The generation before would always think ‘yeh time ho gaya to yeh kar lo’ etc. Apart from scientifically a biological block, there is nothing really else going against you as a woman. So suddenly I have realized that my ideas then were so people friendly, they weren’t my ideas. I only discovered my ideas when I turned 30," she added.