Actress Tamannaah Bhatia has often hogged the limelight for her quintessential fashion diaries and impressive on-screen presence in films including Himmatwala, Entertainment, Plan A Plan B, and Babli Bouncer. Not long ago, Tamannaah once again set the rumour mills buzzing after she was frequently spotted with Darlings actor Vijay Varma. A steamy video of the two celebrities kissing on the occasion of New Year’s eve, took the Internet by storm, indicating that something might be brewing between the duo. Now, if the latest reports are to be believed, Tamannaah might be tying the nuptial knot with Vijay Varma this year in April.

Numerous photos and videos of Tamannaah and Vijay have been doing the rounds on the Internet for quite a long time. From attending parties together to walking in the streets of Mumbai, and vacationing in Goa, everything indicates the fact that the rumoured pair might take their speculated relationship to another level.

Advertisement

According to ETimes, Tamannaah earlier opened up on wanting to get married and have children in the future. “I do believe in the institution of marriage, and I do want to get married and have kids," she said back then. Although the Baahubali actress previously dismissed rumours about her marriage, clarifying that she was busy with work commitments, sources claim that her D-day might just be around the corner.

Additionally, Vijay Varma seems to have already picked out an adorable nickname for his speculated ladylove. Earlier, the 36-year-old attended the 73rd Berlin International Film Festival for his upcoming series Dahaad, reports India Today. When Vijay dropped a few pictures from the event, Tamannaah re-shared them to her Instagram stories, congratulating the actor. Reacting to the post, Vijay wrote, “Thanks Tamatar."

Tamannaah’s marriage rumours do not end here. Earlier, the actress’s name was linked with a Mumbai-based businessman. It was reported that she had agreed to marry the businessman. However, the actress dismissed the rumours later on.

Reports and rumours suggest that the pair might get hitched in April, but official confirmation is awaited.

Read all the Latest Movies News here