Tamannaah Bhatia Told 'Kya Jarurat Thi' For Lust Stories 2 Sex Scene With Vijay Varma; She Reacts

Ever since Lust Stories 2 has been released Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma have been ruling headlines. For the show, Tamannaah broke her 18-year-old ‘no kiss’ policy and even shared an intimate scene with Vijay. In a recent interview, Tamannaah opened up about facing criticism for her sex scene in Lust Stories 2 and recalled being told ‘kya zaroorat thi’.

The 33-year-old actress was speaking with Barkha Dutt for Mojo Story when she revealed that misogynist and sexist things are being said about her. “The misogyny is so stark in my face and I was hoping that by 2023 that would not be the case but this time around if felt really stuck primarily because when I started becoming an actor, I was still dancing and looking glamorous. It wasn’t like I had a non-glamorous image and all of a sudden it has turned into something. I just found it strange that even in 2023 why does a female actor need to have this definition of she can? If she is doing intimacy, it is a personal attack," she said.