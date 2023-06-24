Tamannaah Bhatia Told Vijay Varma 'You're 1st Actor I'm Kissing On Screen'; His Reply

Tamannaah Bhatia is gearing up for the release of her show Lust Stories 2 which also stars Vijay Varma. It is also for the first time that the couple - who recently confirmed their relationship - will be seen together. In a recent interview, Vijay Varma discussed Tamannaah breaking her longstanding policy of avoiding on-screen kissing scenes, which she had maintained for 18 long years.

“I met her [Tamanaah] for the reading at Sujoy Ghosh’s office. I think we broke the ice there. We shared our journey. She said ‘I have been working for the last 17 years. I had a no-kiss policy in my contract.’ And then, she was like ‘I have not done anything like this before.’ In the end, she told me that ‘you are the first actor I am going to be kissing on screen’. I was like ‘thank you’," Vijay told Instant Bollywood.

Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, Lust Stories 2 is an anthology series. Tamannaah and Vijay will be seen in one of the four shorts in Netflix’s show. In a recent interview with News18 Showsha, Tamannaah and Vijay opened up about working with each other in Lust Stories 2 when the latter praised Bhatia.