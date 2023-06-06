Tamannaah Bhatia Turns Street Style Star In Trendy Baggy Jeans And Crop Top

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia is currently busy with the promotion of her upcoming web series Jee Karda. Just a day ago, the makers dropped the official trailer of the upcoming project. Soon after, Tamannaah Bhatia caught the attention of paps as she stepped out in baggy jeans, thereby dishing out a trendy uber-cool look. She decided to team it up with a crop shirt featuring striped detailing. Flaunting her curves, the full-sleeve shirt was topped over a black bralette. But what stole the limelight was the pocket detailing of her baggy denim.

Tamannaah Bhatia confidently showcased her midriff in this stylish and casual ensemble, accentuated by bold accessorizing. She adorned herself with multiple gold necklaces and complemented her street-style silhouette with elegant dropped-down earrings. With her sleek hair pulled back into a neat ponytail, she opted for white nails and blushed cheeks, adding the perfect finishing touches to her fashion statement. Take a look at it here:

Advertisement

This appearance of Tamannaah comes just days after she was spotted with rumoured beau Vijay Varma in Mumbai. Twinning and winning in black, the latest photos have just added more fuel to their dating speculations. It was on Friday when the Darlings fame hit the Mumbai streets in a stylish suit with sparkly embellishments. Meanwhile, Tamannaah chose a black tube top layered with an elongated blazer.

Advertisement

The rumours of their relationship created a massive buzz during New Year when an alleged photograph of the duo kissing each other went viral on social media. It is important to note, both Tamannaah and Vijay have chosen to remain tight-lipped about their romantic life.