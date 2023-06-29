Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma Dating Timeline: From PDA In Goa to Starring in Lust Stories 2

It was December 2022 when rumour mills were abuzz that Gully Boy actor Vijay Varma and Baahubali star Tamannaah Bhatia were dating. The buzz intensified when an alleged clip went viral on the internet, capturing the two actors sharing a kiss in Goa at a New Year’s Eve bash. In fact, Tamannaah and Vijay were spotted together at the airport just a few days before the video went viral, and Vijay Varma even visited Tamannaah’s residence on her birthday back in December 2022.

In a video that circulated on Reddit, showed a quick glimpse of the rumoured couple hugging and kissing as the fireworks went off marking the beginning the 2023. Vijay sported a stylish white shirt, while Tamannaah rocked a quirky pink outfit. She went on to post a series of photos from her Goan vacation. The post included solo photos of the actress and not a single one of her rumoured boyfriend.

Advertisement

It was in January 2023 when Tamannaah posed with Vijay Varma at the Elle Graduates 2023 awards. The paparazzi once again spotted them getting out of a car together in Mumbai’s Bandra area. On Valentine’s Day 2023, Vijay posted a picture featuring two sets of feet positioned towards each other. He placed a red heart sticker right in the middle to pique interest.

In March, the actress, during a conversation with Hindustan Times, addressed the rumours. Without dropping any hint, she said, “We have done a film together. Such rumours keep going around. Clarifying all of them is just not necessary. I have nothing more to say about it."

Advertisement

But, things got interesting in April. The couple was spotted driving back together after enjoying a romantic dinner date in Mumbai. A video was shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram. While Vijay was on the driver’s seat, Tamannaah was sitting by his side. The twist? The duo didn’t make any efforts to shy away from the paps!

READ HERE: Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma Drive Back Home Together After Romantic Date; Watch Video

Advertisement

In May, at the trailer launch of the web show, things took a playful turn as Gulshan Devaiah teased Vijay using the name ‘Tamanna’ repeatedly, in reference to his dating rumours with actress.