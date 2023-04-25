Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma Drive Back Home Together After Romantic Date; Watch Video

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia have been grabbing headlines for their rumoured romance. The duo reportedly fell in love on the sets of their upcoming film Lust Stories 2. On Monday night, the rumoured lovebirds were spotted driving back together after enjoying a romantic dinner date in Mumbai.

A video of Tamannaah and Vijay from Monday night was shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram. While Vijay was on the driver’s seat, Tamannaah was sitting by his side. Tamannaah kept it casual in a grey trousers and white vest, while Vijay complemented her in a matching check shirt worn over a black t-shirt. They also waved to the paparazzi.

Last month, Tamannaah was asked about her dating rumours with Vijay. The Baahubali actress told Hindustan Times, “We have done a film together. Such rumours keep going around. Clarifying all of them is just not necessary. I have nothing more to say about it."

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia’s link-up rumours first sparked when a video of them reportedly kissing at a New Year’s event in Goa went viral on social media. Although their faces weren’t clearly visible, fans believed that Vijay and Tamannaah were seen in close proximity as they were dancing.

Earlier this month, Vijay hosted an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on Instagram, during which a fan asked him if he liked ‘tamatar’, which happened to be the nickname that he addressed Tamannaah with. In response, he wrote, “My fav," along with tomato emojis.

Vijay may not have said Tamannaah’s name directly, but we have proof that he addresses her as Tamatar. Earlier, when Vijay Varma and Sonakshi Sinha announced that their first web series Dahaad premiered at the Berlinale, Tamannaah Bhatia congratulated the team of Dahaad. In his reply, Vijay Varma thanked Tamannaah and wrote, “Thanks Tamatar."

