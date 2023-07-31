Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma Get Clicked Hand-In-Hand On Dinner Date, Photos Go Viral

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia’s relationship is currently the talk of the town. They confirmed all the dating rumours, at the screening of their latest release Lust Stories 2. Recently, the lovebirds were spotted holding hands, while they stepped out for a dinner date in Mumbai. Looks like the couple are making sure to paint the town red with their PDA and it’s all things cute. Several photos of their outing have gone viral on social media now.

In the pictures, Tamannaah kept it cool and comfy in a white T-shirt which she teamed with a pair of denim jeans. Vijay on the other hand looked dapper in a camouflage sweatshirt paired with denims. Both donned their brightest smiles, blushed and held their hands while posing for the shutterbugs. They then left the place in a car together.

Have a look at the photos: