Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma's Sex Scene In Lust Stories 2 Creates Stir, Video Goes Viral

Lovebirds Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma have sent Twitter into a frenzy with their steamy sex scene in Lust Stories 2, which dropped on Netflix on June 29. Soon after the release of the anthology, Tamannaah and Vijay‘s steamy intimate scenes from their short ‘Sex With Ex’ went viral on social media.

Tamannaah and Vijay, who are dating in real life, have been receiving rave reviews for their sizzling on-screen chemistry in Lust Stories 2. One user wrote, “This scene was epic." Another one said, “What sensual sizzling romance between Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma." Interestingly, Tamannaah Bhatia broke her nearly two-decade old ‘no-kiss’ policy for boyfriend Vijay Varma in Lust Stories 2.

In one of the segments of Lust Stories 2, Vijay and Tamannaah play ex-lovers. In a recent interview with us, Tamannaah revealed how she was earlier “uncomfortable" with onscreen intimacy.