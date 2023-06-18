Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma Set Instagram on Fire With Sensual Shoot; Photos Go Viral

Tamannaah Bhatia recently confirmed she is dating Vijay Varma. The actors, who will soon be seen in Lust Stories 2, had sparked rumours of their romance on New Years when a video of them kissing at a party went viral. While Tamannaah and Vijay are keeping their relationship away from the spotlight for now, a sizzling photoshoot of their upcoming film showed Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma and their undeniable chemistry.

On Saturday, the official Instagram handle of Netflix India dropped four pictures from a shoot. In the first pic, Vijay Varma can be seen looking into the camera as his face is placed next to Tamannaah Bhatia’s heels, the slide following that saw the Darlings actor resting in Tamannaah’s lap. In a different snap, Tamannaah has kept her hands on Vijay Varma’s face. For the photoshoot, Vijay opted for a black blazer and grey shirt, Tamannaah exuded glamour in a black ensemble and minimal makeup. The caption of the post read, “Your tamannaah to watch this chemistry come to life has come true 😌 #LustStories2, arrives on 29th June, only on Netflix!".