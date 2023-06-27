Sexy! Tamannaah Bhatia Teases Steamy Kiss Scene With Vijay Varma In Lust Stories 2, Video Goes Viral

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma have taken the internet by storm with their steamy kissing scene in Lust Stories 2. Tamannaah recently confirmed dating Vijay and revealed that sparks flew between them on the sets of the Netflix anthology.

On Tuesday, Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma sent their fans into a frenzy after Netflix shared a brief glimpse of their intimate scene on its handle as a part of promotion for Lust Stories 2. Sharing the promo, Netflix, in collaboration with Tamannaah, wrote, “Maa ka, dadi ka, ex ka… sabka pyaar lekar aa rahe hain hum with #LustStories2 Coming to Netflix, on 29th June!"

In the promo, Tamannaah encourages her fans to watch Lust Stories 2 with their respective families as it has “much more than just lust." “Lust Stories 2 has drama, romance, action. It has mother’s love, grandma’s love, ex’s love, maid’s love. It has it all. Don’t be fooled by the name. Show it to everyone. What will happen? Will there be a storm? Will the sky fall? Will the wi-fi shut down? No, right? Just relax and enjoy Lust Stories 2," Tamannaah added.

Needless to say, Tamannaah’s fans were a bit surprised to see her steamy scene with Vijay, considering she has stayed away from doing intimate scenes on screen in her 18-year career. However, a section of the internet was happy to see her sharing the screen space with Vijay for the first time and called them “couple goals".