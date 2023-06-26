Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma To Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, 5 Hot Jodis We're Excited About

Bollywood never fails to amaze us with its films and the captivating on-screen chemistry between actors. With many exciting films lined up in the coming days, fresh pairings are on offer for movie buffs who are excited to witness new chemistries onscreen. As the industry continues to evolve, audiences eagerly await the magic created by fresh and dynamic pairings. From Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma to Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, here are five exciting jodis that have everyone buzzing with anticipation.

As we approach the other half of 2023, here’s a look at several known faces who will be joining hands on-screen for the first time, and have already left the audiences in anticipation.

1) Vijay Varma and Tamannah Bhatia

Currently, the most talked of pairing in B-town, Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia will be next seen in Sujoy Ghosh’s ‘Lust Stories 2’. The teaser, trailer, and sizzling photoshoot of the duo have garnered immense love from the audiences already and they are looking forward to watching the interesting and fresh pairing of them in the anthology.

2) Rashmika Mandanna and Ranbir Kapoor

The much-awaited film, Animal is in hot buzz since its announcement. One of the major reasons for the buzz is the fresh pairing of Rashmika Mandanna and Ranbir Kapoor. The audiences are eagerly waiting to watch this fresh pairing and are looking forward to knowing more about the pair in this Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial which is slated to release on 11th August, 2023.

3) Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be seen pairing together for the first time in the romantic drama Kushi. The fans and the audiences are excited to watch this beautiful fresh pairing on screen. The film is set for worldwide release in cinemas on 1st September 2023.

4) Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur

Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan will be seen together in Metro In Dino, directed by Anurag Basu, which is slated to release on December 23, 2023.