Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma's Affair A 'Publicity Stunt'? Latter Clarifies 'I'm Madly In Love...'

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma have finally gone public about their relationship post their Sujoy Ghosh’s segment together ‘Sex With Ex’ in the Netflix anthology Lust Stories 2. Since then, the adorable couple have left no stone unturned to greet their fans with their off-screen chemistry as evident from all the interviews in which they have appeared together. Maintaining that trajectory, when Vijay Varma addressed the speculations around his relationship with Tamannaah Bhatia and some people deeming it a ‘publicity stunt’, he made it clear that his dynamics with Tamannaah was more than that.

Speaking with GQ India, the actor shared, “I think it’s fairly understood now that we are dating each other.I am happy and madly in love with her. I call this my ‘I’ve ended my villain era and gotten into the romance era’ phase of life."

Tamannaah had opened up about her relationship with her Lust Stories 2 co-star and why she chose Vijay as her partner. “I cannot enter any equation where women are expected to compromise on their most basic feelings," she told Mojo Story.

Tamannaah continued, “I’m the happiest I have been. He is a wonderful human being and an equal partner. I think he has a lot of strong women in his life and I feel like that’s what it takes…when you respect those strong women, you respect your woman as well. And that’s what I feel the younger generation needs to learn. We teach sons how to treat women instead of asking women how they should behave with men around them."