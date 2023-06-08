Tamannaah Bhatia’s Jee Karda Makers Unveil The Much-Awaited Music Album From The Series

Tamannaah Bhatia will soon be seen the much-awaited series Jee Karda, which would be streaming on Prime Video. Today, the makers dropped the soul-stirring album from the show. The album comprises 07 original songs that will take the audience on a trip to nostalgia, reminding them of their good ol’ days. The album has been composed by Sachin-Jigar and the beautiful lyrics are penned by Jigar Saraiya, Rashmeet Kaur, I P Singh, Mellow D, and Simran Chaudhary. Each song from the album will remind the audience of the special time they spent with their childhood friends.

Here are the tracklist of the album –

1. Jee Karda - Singer: Rashmeet Kaur ; Lyricist: Jigar Saraiya, Rashmeet Kaur

2. Rehn de - Singer: Mellow D ; Lyricist: Jigar Saraiya, Mellow D

3. Jawaaniyaan - Singer: Mellow D, Varun Jain ; Lyricist: Jigar Saraiya, Mellow D

4. Yaar Ki Shaadi - Singer: Rapper-Mellow D, IP Singh ; Lyricist: I P Singh, Mellow D

5. Ammiye - Singer: Simran Chaudhary ; Lyricist: Simran Chaudhary

6. Ro Lehn De - Singer: The Rish ; Lyricist: Jigar Saraiya, Mellow D

7. Stardust - Singer: Rashmeet Kaur, I P Singh, Rapper - Mellow D ; Lyricist: Mellow D, IP Singh