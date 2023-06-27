Tamannaah Bhatia's 'Lust Story' With Mrunal Thakur Makes Netizens Go ROFL; Watch

Tamannaah Bhatia and Mrunal Thakur are surely best friends forever in B-town and their latest video proves it all. Recently, Mrunal took to her Instagram handle and dropped a fun video with Tamannaah. The two were seen lip-syncing to a popular Punjabi audio as they also shared a hearty-laugh. In the caption of her video, the Sita Ramam actress wrote, “Just another lust story."

Soon after the video was shared online, fans and friends reacted to it and showered love on the actresses. “Both of u♥️♥️," wrote Supriya Shukla who worked with Mrual in the TV show Kundali Bhagya. Hardy Sandu and Nandish Singh Sandhu also dropped laughing emojis. Rapper Badshah also dropped heart emojis in the comments section.

Interestingly, Tamannaah and Mrunal are gearing up for the release of Lust Stories 2. Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, it is an anthology series. However, both the actresses will be seen in different sections of the show. While Mrunal will be sharing the screen with Neena Gupta and Angad Bedi, Tamannaah will be seen with her boyfriend Vijay Varma.