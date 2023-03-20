Home » Movies » Tamannaah Bhatia’s Singapore Vacay Is All About Good Food, Gorgeous Locations And Selfies; Check Here

Tamannaah Bhatia’s Singapore Vacay Is All About Good Food, Gorgeous Locations And Selfies; Check Here

Tamannaah Bhatia is having fun in Singapore while spending some quality time at Sentosa Island. She shared many pictures in which she can be seen exploring the Island.

Advertisement

Published By: Bhawna Arya

Trending Desk

Last Updated: March 20, 2023, 18:55 IST

Singapore

Tamannaah Bhatia looks gorgeous in pics from Singapore vacation.
Tamannaah Bhatia looks gorgeous in pics from Singapore vacation.

Tamannaah Bhatia’s latest post from her trip to Sentosa Island in Singapore is pure vacation goals. The actress has been giving glimpses of the same on social media and it’s truly unmissable. In her recent post, Tamannaah shared a string of pictures that encapsulates some of her beautiful time on the island. In the first picture, the diva is seen striking a pose for the camera wearing rectangular-shaped sunglass. One can also spot a pineapple that has sunglass on. She even asked her fans to “spot the difference." The other picture shows her relaxing in the pool.

Other pictures show the Babli Bouncer actress taking pictures of a snail, her staring at a gramophone, an aesthetically pleasing staircase, scrumptious food, a bridge and much more. The last photo shows her posing in front of a beautiful-looking place.

Advertisement

As soon as she shared the pictures online, fans flocked to the comment section to praise the actress for showing them such lovely shots. One of the users wrote, “Omg, these are so pretty.” Another user wrote, “Absolutely beautiful. Would love to see some more”. One more user wrote, “Gorgeous.”

Take a look at the pictures below:

RELATED NEWS

The actress loves travelling to various places her Instagram handle is proof of the same. Earlier, the actress visited a beach destination and shared glimpses of the same. In the photos, the actress was seen taking selfies with a flower in her hair, enjoying her coffee on the beach, visiting an art gallery and so much more. Check out the photos below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CnE5poXL5Q1/

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the actress was last seen in Nagashekar’s directorial film Gurthunda Seethakalam alongside Megha Akash and Chinna Babu. She will next star in the much-awaited film Jailer. Helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the film also stars Rajinikanth and Ramya Krishnan in lead roles. The story will centre on a group of people trying to free their leader from jail, while the jailer of the prison puts on a performance to stop them all. The makers recently unveiled the first look poster of the film.

Advertisement

Apart from Jailer, the actress will next be seen in Meher Ramesh’s action-drama film Bholaa Shankar, alongside Chiranjeevi and Keerthy Suresh. The film is currently in its production stage.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Bhawna AryaBhawna Arya, Sub Editor at News18, is a cine buff, a lifestyle and fashion blogg...Read More

first published: March 20, 2023, 18:55 IST
last updated: March 20, 2023, 18:55 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+11PHOTOS

Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan, Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday, Bhumi Pednekar Among Best Dressed Celebrities This Week

+10PHOTOS

Naatu Naatu-The Elephant Whisperers Oscar Wins, Release Of Zwigato, Deepika Padukone At Oscars Among Biggest Entertainment News This Week