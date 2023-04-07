HOT! Tamannaah Flaunts Cleavage in Sexy Bralette During Beach Photo Shoot; Vijay Varma Reacts

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia recently treated fans to a set of glamorous pictures from a photo shoot against the stunning backdrop of Sentosa Island’s picturesque beaches and lush greenery. The actress looked stunning in a series of beautiful pictures, sporting a green sequin dress topped with a blazer in one, a tulle skirt and a bikini in another.

Friends and colleagues from the fraternity took next to no time to comment on the pictures. While Samantha Ruth Prabhu expressed her awe with an “Ooooo", Kajal Aggarwal wrote “Wowza". Karisma Kapoor, too, dropped a heart. Tamannaah’s rumoured boyfriend Vijay Varma also liked the post.

While shooting at the Sentosa Island, the actress had shared several pictures of her exploration and culinary experiences for Travel and Leisure India magazine.

On the personal front, Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma, who are both known for their good looks and style, have been the centre of attention in Bollywood grapevine for a while. Their interactions on social media, including Vijay’s use of a nickname for Tamannaah and a video of them ringing in the New Year together, fuelled rumours that they might be in a relationship. In a recent conversation with Hindustan Times, Tamannah addressed rumours surrounding her alleged relationship. The actress clarified that the rumours were baseless and that she is only working with Vijay on an upcoming film. She also stated that she did not feel the need to clarify every rumour about her personal life and had nothing more to add on the matter.

Only recently, Tamannaah lit up the stage at the IPL opening ceremony with her scorching performance in Ahmedabad to a packed stadium. On the work front, she will next be seen in Bhola Shankar, alongside Chiranjeevi and Keerthy Suresh. The film follows the journey of a former gangster-turned-taxi driver, incurs the wrath of a crime syndicate.

