Tamannah Bhatia Looks Hot In Black Leather Pants And White Crop Top As She Steps Out In City; Watch

Tamannaah Bhatia is one of the most popular celebrities. She enjoys a huge fan following on social media. Tamannaah Bhatia is often known for her fashion sense and with her innate sense of fashion and impeccable taste, she effortlessly sets trends and inspires fashion enthusiasts worldwide. Just like today when she was spotted in the city in a hot avatar.

In the video, shared by Viral Bhayani, the diva rocked a pair of black leather pants which she paired with a chic white crop top. To complete the look, she is seen wearing a golden necklace and hoops earrings. Her makeup is subtle and opted for nude colour lipstick. Her hair is tied in a ponytail. Fans were seen calling her hot, and beautiful in the comment section. One of the fans wrote, “I love her pants." Another wrote, “Wow".

She also shared same pictures on her social handle too. To note, Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma’s relationship rumours have been making headlines for a long time now. While the two actors have not confirmed or denied their dating reports as of now.