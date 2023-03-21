Tamil actor Ashok Selvan is likely to get married soon, reports claiming so have surfaced. The Thegidi star, sources say, will soon get hitched with Keerthi Pandian, the daughter of Tamil producer Arun Pandian. However, Ashok has yet to say a word about the rumours making the rounds. Reports also claim that their parents have accepted their relationship.

Before these rumours surfaced, it was reported that Ashok was in a relationship with a US-based woman. Several pictures of the reported couple were also viral on the web. However, Ashok Selvan did not comment on the matter.

Ashok made his acting debut with Soodhu Kavvum in which he played a supporting role. His cinematic journey as a lead actor began with Pizza 2 Villa. It was then that Ashok captured the public’s interest. He was then seen inThegidi, Kootathil Oruthan, Oh My Kadavule, Manmadha Leelai, and Sila Nerangalil Sila Manidhargal.

It seems 2023 is a busy year for Ashok as he has movies scheduled one after another. Pa Ranjith’s untitled movie stars Ashok again in a lead role. The anticipated project is billed as a sports drama where Ashok will play a Cricketer. Along with him, Shantanu Bakyaraj portrays another player in the venture. Ashok has signed another film with director Nenjamellam Kaadhal.

In an interview, the actor recalled how he transformed himself from a boy to a man. This character required him to gain some weight and grow some heavy beards. To quote the actor, “Fifteen days before the start of the shoot, my director asked me to get rid of my boyish looks. He wanted me to become a man, who can convince audiences that he is a writer aged 30 plus. Since I play a writer in the film, I was asked to turn into one by growing a beard and gaining weight."

