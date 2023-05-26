Tamil Actor Goundamani Turns 84, A Look At His Journey

Tamil cinema has witnessed the emergence of many notable comedians, but Goundamani holds a special place as one of the most revered and influential figures in the film industry. On Thursday, the actor turned 84 years old.

Born as Subramani Karuppiah on May 25, 1939, in Vallakundapuram village near Pollachi, Goundamani, the actor acquired his stage name after delivering a remarkable performance in the play Oor Gounder. Since the 1960s, when he began his career playing uncredited roles alongside the renowned actor Nagesh in films like Thenum Paalum, Goundamani has been captivating audiences with his unparalleled sense of humour. His comedic prowess continued to shine in the industry until the mid-2000s.

Having acted in more than 300 movies, Goundamani is widely recognised for his comedic partnership with actor Senthil, who often portrays his sidekick character. In these roles, Senthil’s humorous actions frequently lead Goundamani’s character into comical predicaments. Together, this duo has delivered a plethora of highly successful and entertaining comedy sequences, spanning from the 1980s blockbuster Karakattakaran to the early 2000s film Chokka Thangam.

Goundamani’s on-screen chemistry was not limited to just his equation with Senthil. He had an extraordinary rapport with every co-star he shared the screen with, whether it was a leading superstar like Rajinikanth or a budding actor. His collaborations with actors such as Sathyaraj, Karthik, Rajinikanth, and Kamal Haasan have given rise to unforgettable comedy sequences that are bound to leave you in stitches.

Apart from his comedic roles, Goundamani has also demonstrated his versatility by portraying negative characters in numerous films. He is renowned for his distinctive style of delivering witty comebacks and counters to his opponents, a style that has influenced present-day comedians like Santhanam. While his most recent film appearance was in Vaaimai, Goundamani is expected to be seen in upcoming projects. Esteemed actors like Dhanush also hold a desire to work alongside this iconic personality.

Goundamani is best known for films including Gentleman, Indian, Manmadhan and Malayur Mambattiyaan. Some of his other films include Pollachi Mappillai, Jaggubhai, Chokka Thangam, Samasthanam, Vedham and more.

Actor Goundamani tied the wedding knot in 1963 with Shanthi and the couple has 2 daughters.