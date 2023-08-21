Tamil Actor Kavin Ties Knot With Girlfriend Monicka David, Shares Wedding Photos

Kavin is a popular actor in the Tamil film industry. He has been a part of some of the hit films and has a great fan following in Tamil Nadu. He is one of the few successful actors who made their transition from the television world to the silver screen. At the beginning of his career, he rose to prominence after he played the character Vettaiyan, a villain turned into a hero in the television series Saravanan Meenatchi. He made his Kollywood debut with the film Sathriyan in 2017 but was introduced as a lead in Natpuna Ennanu Theriyuma, Lift, and Dada. He was also seen in the Tamil web series Akash Vani, which received a positive response from the audience. Recently, the actor got married to his longtime girlfriend and shared pictures of their wedding on social media.

Tamil actor Kavin got married to his longtime girlfriend, Monicka David, on August 20. Now, the actor has shared some exciting pictures of the couple from their wedding. According to reports, the couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony that was attended by their close family and friends. In the pictures shared by the couple on social media, Kavin is spotted wearing an off-white mundu along with a simple kurta. The bride, Monicka, is looking gorgeous in a traditional golden saree and the happiness on the faces of the couple is evident.

As soon as the actor uploaded his wedding pictures, they went viral on social media. His fans were delighted to see their favourite star tie the knot. Many people from the Kollywood industry congratulated the couple in the comment section. Singer Sivangi Krishnakumar wrote, “Congratulations and celebrations". Popular actress Aparna Das commented, “Congratulations Kavin".