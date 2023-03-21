Many actors or celebrities do not stick to the world of movies alone as a source of livelihood and many of them own businesses with a multi-crore turnover. While most of them invest their money in lucrative businesses like hotels, the stock market and real estate, Tamil actor Kishore, who is known for his character roles in many films, has decided to go the rural way instead. He has acquired a 12-acre land near the Western Ghats and is involved in organic farming here. And it is not just him, but even his two children who help him out on the farm.

Kishore is married to his college sweetheart Vishalakshi and has two sons, all of whom are passionate about organic farming. Vishalakshi owns and operates the “Buffalo Back Collective," which provides Bengaluru city with organic food. By welcoming guests to their farmhouse and imparting the value of nature preservation upon them, the couple promotes natural living. Photos of the family in their farmhouse, enthusiastically engaged in farming, are doing the rounds on the internet.

In an earlier interview with a media portal, Kishore revealed that he developed a love for farming at a young age when he went to live with his grandfather in their ancestral village. He said he was mesmerised by how his grandfather single-handedly cultivated the field. He observed and learnt from him closely the art of farming and also the notion of why every person should give back to nature to strike an ecological balance.

“After I got back to Bangalore, I purchased some acreage close to the Bannerghatta forest. I turned a dry plot of soil into a fully functional garden with fruits and veggies", he said. He believes it’s not just about the money but about giving back to nature what we got from it as it would be the best investment left behind for the next generation.

Kishore’s most recent appearance was in the critically acclaimed Mani Ratnam film Ponniyin Selvan, in which he played the pivotal part of Ravidasan. He will reprise the role in the sequel titled Ponniyin Selvan 2, also directed by Mani Ratnam.

