Tamil Actor Prabhu Dies Of Cancer, Music Composer D Imman Performs Last Rites

Prabhu has passed away after his battle with cancer. Prabhu died on Wednesday after battling stage four level cancer. His death was confirmed by music composer D Imman who tweeted the news, sharing two photos of the deceased actor and offering his heartfelt condolences. Prabu had been admitted in a government hospital for a while now, being treated for cancer but doctors declared him dead early morning on June 14.

D Imman’s tweeted, “Actor Prabhu (Padikathavan and numerous other films) is no more with us. He suffered from stage 4 cancer and ascended to the other world this morning. Doctors, Nurses, and social activists tried their level best to retrieve him but couldn’t. Rest in peace brother. My Heartfelt condolences." Reportedly, Prabhu had run into a financial crisis during his last days and D Imman had been helping him out financially, covering all the expenses of his treatment. He also performed the last rites of Prabhu.

Prabhu was all alone in his last days as his family had allegedly severed all ties with him during his battle with cancer. There was no one to claim his mortal remains from the hospital and Imman did that himself.