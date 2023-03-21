The unexpected weight loss of Robo Shankar, a well-known Tamil comedian who began his career on television before moving to the big cinema, has left his fans puzzled and also worried. Robo Shankar, known for his amazing mimicking abilities in well-known comedy series like Asadat Panuthu Yaru and Shukuputhu Yaru, was offered the chance to act in films by impressed film stars who noticed his talent. Since then, he has appeared in movies alongside notable actors like Sivakarthikeyan, Dhanush and Ajith, and has established a solid reputation as a comic in the Tamil cinema industry.

Now, a recent photo of the actor that has been circulating online has left fans shocked as Robo Shankar is looking half his size in the video. As he looked very thin, fans suspected that Robo Shankar might have suffered from a health condition. A source close to the actor told DT Next that Shankar was on a weight loss journey and was doing good when he got affected by jaundice. As he has cut down on more food after hepatitis, he has lost some more weight. Meanwhile, the actor’s wife has said that he needed to lose weight for a new movie he is appearing in and is doing fine, assuring his fans that there was no need to worry.

Robo Shankar was recently embroiled in controversy after paying a fine for growing Alexandrian green parrots at home without permission. The parakeets were spotted in a YouTube video where Shankar and his family were seen feeding the caged birds. Officials from the Forest Department and the TNWCCB were alerted to the situation after receiving screenshots of the video from several people.

Talking about the case to the Indian Express, an official from the Tamil Nadu Wildlife Crime Control Bureau, earlier said, “Honestly, he didn’t know it was illegal to keep the birds. There is no question of permission here, it is illegal to keep such native wild animals at home."

