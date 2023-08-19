Tamil Actor Sri Got Married To Popular Actress Saniya Iyappan? Here’s The Truth

A picture that displays the Tamil actor Sri and actress Saniya Iyappan exchanging vows in a private ceremony is floating on social media and it has left the film industry surprised. The enchanting glimpse of the couple as they stepped in with the decision to embark on a new journey flooded social media platforms. The news of the couple tying the nuptial knots left the fans stunned, but there’s a catch.

The captivating chemistry of the radiant couple, as it appears in the picture, is pure joy, making it viral within a few hours. Fans and well-wishers, who were swooned by the pictures, were quick to share their excitement. They were left disappointed after a tweet was shared by Saniya Iyappan recently. The tweet featured her endearing snapshots with Sri. Sharing these pics, the actress revealed that the pictures were taken on the set of their upcoming film Irugapatru.

Irugapatru is a Tamil film directed by Yuvaraj Dhayalan. The movie features Vikram Prabhu, Shraddha Srinath and Vidharth in pivotal roles. Given the buzz and positive word of mouth, Irugapatru is touted to be a cinematic experience that will capture the hearts of cinemagoers.