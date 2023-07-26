Tamil Actress Amala Paul Sets Screens Ablaze In Red Criss-cross Halter Neck Top

Tamil actress Amala Paul doesn’t need a special occasion to get us hooked on her Instagram posts. Amala ticks all the boxes when it comes to showcasing her blazing sartorial choices. The actress treated fans to pictures on Instagram on July 23 where she is wearing a red crisscross halter neck top. She chose a nose pin for the accessories part. The actress looks every bit sensuous in the pictures. She wrote in the caption," Warrior by nature, goddess at heart, I embody the embodiment of feminine Shakthi".

Fans were left swooning after her pictures and almost every one of them dropped the red heart and fire emoticons. Actress Jewel Mary commented," Goddess" and dropped a fire emoticon as well. Another fellow actress, Poojitha Menon dropped an array of red heart emoticons.

Besides this photoshoot, Amala has impressed fans before as well, with her impeccable fashion sense. She had dropped a series of pictures from an outside-the-box photoshoot as well and that went viral in no time. In these photos, the actress can be seen posing in front of a green wall, that has a white window. She wore a white floral midi dress for the shoot and opted for a no-makeup look. She can be seen posing with a small branch of flowers in her hands.

The actress struck different poses for the lens and can be seen dancing with joy in one of the frames as well. She captioned the post," Flowers of joy bloom in her hands as she jumps towards a world painted in green and filled with endless adventures."

Fans applauded the pictures and one of them commented “Beautiful" while the other one wrote," Nice of You".