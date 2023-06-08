Tamil Actress Ambika's Throwback Pic, Filled With Nostalgia, Viral

Tamil actress Ambika, known for her acting chops, has been a part of many teleserials as well as movies. The celebrity used to rule the silver screens during the 80s and had huge fanfare due to her par-excellence performances in every film. The actress keeps her followers glued to her social media as she often drops throwback photos from the sets of the movie.

Recently, the actress took a trip down the nostalgia lane and shared a black-and-white photo of herself. The photo shows two women enjoying a bite of ice cream and smiling happily for the camera as they got clicked. The caption read, “Ice cream time. Me and ilavarasi naan paadum paadal shooting time. Such a sweet girl. Just found this photo. Gave me a smile. Mmmmm".

Many users were thrilled to see her photos and dropped hearts and eye-heart emojis in the comment sections. One Instagram user reacted to the post with hearts and wrote, “Awwwww! What a smile ma’am! Wow!" Another wrote, “Excellent", while one more commented, “Beautiful." An individual also wondered, “Where are they right now?"

Advertisement

Check out the post here-