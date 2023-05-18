Tamil Actress Lubna Amir Alleges Ex-Boyfriend Threatening Her To Withdraw Complaint

Tamil actress Lubna Amir has filed a complaint at the Chennai Police Commissioner’s office, alleging that her ex-boyfriend, Masiullah Khan, who was previously arrested after her complaint and later released on bail, is now threatening her to withdraw her previous appeal. On the other hand, Masiullah Khan has also filed a series of complaints against Lubna Amir accusing her of making money by publishing pornographic videos on India’s forbidden websites.

The actress is well-known for her lead role in the film Kekkaran Meikkaran and her performances in several web series. She started her modelling career at a very young age. Lubna Amir, in her previous complaint, mentioned that she had joined a matrimonial app and met Masiullah Khan, an engineering graduate and IT employee from Chennai’s Vyasarpadi. Soon after, they started dating but when the actress realised that Masiullah was already married, she called it quits.

After their break up, she filed a complaint with the Tiruvallikkeni Women’s Police Station, alleging that Masiullah Khan was blackmailing her with intimate images which they shot during their relationship. He was arrested on this basis but eventually released on bail.

Lubna has now filed a second complaint with the Chennai Police Commissioner’s Office, alleging that Masiullah Khan and his wife are threatening her to withdraw her previous complaint.

Masiullah Khan, on the other hand, has filed several complaints against Lubna at police stations in Peravallur, Vellore, and Vaniyampadi. He said that he was separated from his first wife in 2020 owing to conflicts and was in the process of getting a divorce. During this, he met Lubna on a matrimonial website and planned to marry her. However, he later discovered that she was involved in pornography. He alleges her involvement in earning money by publishing porn videos on websites which are illegal in India.

The former lover of the Tamil actress emphasised that this finding was the catalyst for their breakup, and he accused Lubna of squandering a large portion of his money during their relationship. To uncover the truth in this complex case, the police are currently investigating both sides of the tale.