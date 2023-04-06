Tamil Actress Mahalakshmi Tries To Feed Horses In A Stable, And Then ...

Tamil actress Mahalakshmi is currently enjoying a blissful marital life with husband-producer Ravindar Chandrasekaran. The pair took their fans by surprise after they exchanged vows on September 1 last year. Soon after the wedding, the couple was targeted by naysayers, who passed derogatory remarks on both. Some claimed that Mahalakshmi married him for money, while others commented on Ravindar Chandrasekaran’s appearance. Clapping back at the trolls, the duo stood beside each other like pillars of support, flaunting their love on social media. Recently, Mahalakshmi visited a stable with Sachin (her son from her previous marriage), a video which she shared on Instagram.

The visual clip captured Mahalakshmi walking towards a stable, where the horses were kept. She was accompanied by Sachin. Dressed in a green camouflage shirt, with rolled-up sleeves, teamed up with a pair of light blue denim jeans, Mahalakshmi approached one of the horses. She stroked the animal on its snout and also fed it some hay.

While trying to feed the horse, the animal presumably licked Mahalakshmi’s hand, which scared her. She quickly pulled back her hand and stepped back from the horse’s stable, making a goofy expression. Seeing his mother scared, Sachin burst into laughter. He was seen donning a simple white tee with a pair of black trousers,

“Omg, I really got scared," captioned Mahalakshmi in her post. The video was quick to arrest the attention of social media users, who marked their presence in the comments. “Beautiful" commented one user. “Cute akka," gushed another. “You open out the fingers while you feed them and they’ll bite it," cautioned a third concerned netizen. Others went all hearts in the comments.

Earlier, on March 21, Mahalakshmi celebrated her 33rd birthday. Ravindar Chandrasekaran arranged a lovely surprise for his beloved, gifting her with multiple presents and decorating the room.

Ravindar Chandrasekaran is currently assigned the production of the film Kaadhal Conditions Apply, while Mahalakshmi’s last film outing was the Vijay Raj directorial psychological thriller Munnarivan, which hit the big screens in April 2022. Both these upcoming projects have not been unveiled yet.

