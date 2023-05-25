Tamil Actress Vani Bhojan Looks Stunning In Grey Silk Saree, See Pics

Vani Bhojan is one of the most popular actresses in the Tamil cinema industry. She started her acting journey in 2019 with the Telugu film Meeku Mathrame Cheptha and one year later made her Tamil film debut with Oh My Kadavule. However, apart from her acting prowess, Vani is also known for her outstanding fashion choices. From Indian to Western, she slays in every outfit she wears. Recently, the actress shared a couple of pictures in her desi avatar which is currently garnering everyone’s attention.

In her latest Instagram post, Vani shared some candid photos. She looked stunning in a grey-coloured silk saree with white detailing and floral embroidery at the border. She paired it with a sleeveless, pastel pink colour blouse. The actress was seen sitting on a sofa as she posed for the camera. Vani opted for nude makeup and completed her look with a pair of statement earrings. In one of the pictures, the actress is seen laughing her heart out.

In another one, she is seen flipping her hair. Take a look at the pictures:

Vani recently shared another string of photos, in which she was looking glamorous in a black and white cotton saree. She paired it with a white puffed-sleeve blouse and went for a no-makeup look. She completed her look with matching black statement earrings and a black bindi, which perfectly complimented her outfit. See pics:

Vani Bhojan has worked in many popular movies like Meeku Maathrame Cheptha, Lock Up and Raame Aandalum Raavane Aandalum, to name a few.

She was last seen in the Tamil film Miral. The movie was directed by debutant M Sakthivel and bankrolled by G Dilli Babu under the banner of Axess Film Factory. The intense, dark thriller also stars Sivakarthikeyan in the lead role. KS Ravikumar, Meerakrishnan, Rajkumar and Kaavya Arivumani play prominent roles in the film. The entire story revolves around a humble family and is set against the backdrop of a windmill farm.