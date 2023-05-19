Tamil Anchor Manimegalai Quits Cooking Show Cuckoo With Comali

TV host Manimegalai, who has a sizable fan base, has announced her departure from Vijay TV’s popular cooking show, Cooku with Comali. There has been uproar among the show’s fans and followers due to the anchor’s abrupt resignation. Manimegalai has not spoken publicly about her choice to leave the project. Focusing on fresh starts, she held a puja ceremony to bless the land she had just purchased and announced her plans to build a huge home there.

Chef Damu, one of the judges of the comedy cooking show, recently expressed his displeasure about Manimegalai’s departure in an interview. He said, “It is a loss for us that she departed the show. I miss her comedy a lot". He also added that he respected Manimegalai’s decision to depart because it was hers alone.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the anchor was seen wearing very loose clothing in her most recent videos and photos. Due to this, her fans are speculating that Manimegali is pregnant and hence started congratulating her. They also started to believe that she left the show because of this reason only.

After this, Manimegalai conducted the Q&A session with her Instagram fans and answered the most frequently asked question regarding her pregnancy. Manimegalai confirmed that she is not pregnant and reassured her supporters that she will make the news public herself rather than letting them know about it through other YouTube channels.

Manimegalai got married to Hussain SK in December 2017. The couple has a Youtube channel of their own and based on the pictures and videos they provide, they have created their own fan base.

Cooku with Comali is a Tamil reality TV show that centres around cooking and comedy. A variety of celebrities from the entertainment world are invited by the host, and they work with comedians to create delectable dishes to impress the judges.