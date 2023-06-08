Tamil Cinematographer's New Car, Received After 15-Month Waiting, Breaks Down On 4th Day

Tamil cinematographer Richard M Nathan, who has worked in films like Angadi Theru and Comali, recently had quite an unpleasant experience with purchasing a new car. The cinematographer recently bought Mahindra’s XUV700 but has been able to properly own the car for just four days without any issues. According to a tweet made by Richard, the brand-new car broke down on just the fourth day after the delivery.

Richard experienced this harrowing incident in Chennai. He claims that at about 2:50 pm in Chennai, the diesel-automatic Mahindra XUV700 abruptly came to a stop at the Luz Corner light. He called roadside assistance but nobody arrived to help. Take a look at this tweet:

On June 2, Richard bought the car, and on June 5, he took it out for a drive. He added that he still has not received his registration number. He was shocked when the car stopped at a busy traffic light during rush hour. When he called roadside assistance, they declined to attend to the scene and tried to fix the problem over the phone instead.