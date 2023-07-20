Tamil Director Lokesh Kanagaraj Confirms Kaithi 2, Hints His Next With Rajinikanth

Tamil director Lokesh Kanagaraj recently attended a college event in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu where the fans couldn’t stop asking him about his upcoming films but Lokesh chose to stay tight-lipped and revealed a few details which have left his fans excited. But even with few deets, the director has told a lot about his future projects. The director wrapped up the shooting of Leo last week and is working on its post-production.

During the interaction when a student asked the director when he will direct Kaithi 2, Lokesh said, “I am doing another film after Leo, and Kaithi 2 will be after that one."

Kaithi is the first film of the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU), where in the climax scene the protagonist Dilli portrayed by Karthi was seen walking away with his daughter on the National Highway. The antagonist also revealed that there is more to him than what meets the eye. The first part of the film doesn’t reveal the background of Dilli and his past that seemed to be a grey one.

In the second film of LCU, Vikram, released in 2022, Karthi’s character reappeared in the mid-credits but only the voice was heard when he was being called to help dig the well in a village of Uttar Pradesh. Although the character of her henchman and daughter was seen, he wasn’t seen. The wait for Karthi’s appearance is anticipated and it will be interesting to see how Lokesh will connect the story of Vikram and Karthi in the second instalment of Kaithi.

The director during the interaction also expressed that he wants to work with Ajith Kumar in the future project.