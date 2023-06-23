Tamil Film Good Night is Ready for its OTT Release, Check Out The Details

Good Night will be available for streaming in five languages: Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam. The film’s plot revolves around the life of an IT worker and her fiance as they navigate their married life, dealing with snoring and childhood difficulties. The intriguing film, with its focus on the protagonist’s snoring issue, has received overwhelmingly positive reviews from critics worldwide and has performed remarkably well at the box office.

The Vinayak Chandrasekaran-directed film Good Night, starring Manikandan of Jai Bhim fame, is getting ready for its online release soon. The film made its theatrical debut on May 12 and received an amazing response from viewers. It is now set to premiere on a popular OTT platform from July 3 onwards. Disney Plus Hotstar recently tweeted a new poster to announce the release. The tweet revealed, “Motor Mohan is coming on Disney Plus Hotstar streaming from July 3! Good Night On Hotstar."

Directed by new-generation filmmaker Vinayak Chandrasekaran, Good Night has emerged as one of the most successful Tamil films of 2023. Despite its theatrical release on May 12, the movie is still running in theaters. It has now been officially announced that Good Night will make its digital debut on Disney Plus Hotstar on July 3, fulfilling the anticipation of fans awaiting its OTT release.

The film features Manikandan, Meetha Raghunath, Balaji Sakthivel, Bagavathi Perumal, Raichal Rebecca, Ramesh Thilak, and more talented actors. Produced jointly by Million Dollar Studios and MRP Entertainment, it boasts excellent editing by Barath Vikraman, impressive graphics by Jayanth Sethu Mathavan, and captivating music by Sean Roldan.