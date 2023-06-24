Tamil Film Payum Oli Nee Enaku Wins Hearts, Recommended To All Age Groups

Karthik Adwait’s much-awaited directorial Paayum Oli Nee Yenakku was released on June 23. This action drama, starring Vikram Prabhu, Vani Bhojan, and Dhananjaya, revolves around the character of Aravind, played by Vikram, who has a vision issue and can only see in bright light. The film has received so much love not only from the fans but from the critics as well.

According to News18 Tamil, fans said that the film has proven that Prabhu has lived up to his reputation of being Shivaji Ganeshan’s grandson. The film is said to be an edge-of-the-seat thriller and is filled with suspense with every moment the film progresses. Critics suggest that Paayum Oli Nee Yenakku is a film that should be watched with the family.

Another Twitter user shared his review by sharing a picture of the main lead actor. The Tweet read, “Paayum Oli Nee Yenakku’s first half is great."

Earlier, the film’s trailer was released by SP Cinemas, who also purchased the theatrical rights to the picture. The film crew also released a sneak-peak of Paayum Oli Nee Yenakku a few days ago.

Actor Vikram Prabhu has been capturing the hearts of fans with his choice of films that offer unique and diverse plots. Among them, Paayum Oli Nee Yenakku stands out as a one-of-a-kind film, as evident from its teaser and sneak peek videos. The directors delve into the life of the protagonist, who experiences impaired vision during the night. Sharing the screen with Vikram Prabhu in this film is the talented actress Vani Bhojan, while Dhananjaya, a renowned Kannada actor, takes on the role of the antagonist. Adding to the film’s allure, the music is composed by Mahadi Swara Sagar, the son of the esteemed composer Mani Sharma.