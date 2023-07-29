Tamil Horror Comedy Show Dhilluku Dhuddu Marks Comeback With Its Latest Installment DD Returns

Tamil cinema has seen a quite a few horror comedies over the years, with movies like Yaamirukka Bayamey (2014) and Darling (2015) making the genre a fixture in the industry. While some franchises, such as Kanchana and Aranmanai, have found success and a dedicated audience, the genre has also faced criticism for its repetitive and formulaic content. Amidst this landscape, one franchise stands out as the weirdest and yet popular contender - Dhilluku Dhuddu. Adding to this roster is the latest installment in the franchise, DD Returns.

DD Returns takes a refreshing approach by spending time establishing the backstories of the ghosts, setting it apart from movies that withhold crucial information until the final act. The story revolves around a family in a French castle that indulges in the sport of human hunting, luring participants with a game that offers a hefty reward of 50 times the stakes.

Advertisement

Director Premanand meticulously crafts this eerie world, providing a set of rules that are consistently adhered to throughout the movie. As the film unfolds, it introduces the present-day characters who are soon to be embroiled in the sinister game with vengeful spirits within the French castle. Each character’s intricate sketches add spice to the plot, and the actors shine in their respective roles. Lollu Sabha Maaran and Sethu portray Santhanam’s dependable yet clueless assistants, while FEFSI Vijayan delivers a fantastic persona sketch that adds depth to the narrative.