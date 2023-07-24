Tamil Movie Mallika Completes 66 Years Of Its Release; A Look At Its Plot And Cast

The Tamil film Mallika was released on July 19, 1957. It proved to be a super hit in the industry during that era. Its Hindi remake, made in the same year, was titled Payal, which was not as successful as the original one. The film was directed by Joseph Thaliath Jr and starred Gemini Ganesan and Padmini. As Mallika completes 66 years of its release, let’s get to know more about the film. Mallika’s story revolves around a businessman who lives in Burma with wife and two daughters, Kamala and Padma. Unfortunately, the family had to move back to India owing to financial problems. Tragically, their plane crashes while they were travelling, killing the parents. Along with that, Padma loses her vision in the collision, which makes things worse. Kamala, the elder sister, joins a dancing group to help finance themselves and save money for her sister’s medical expenses. She meets Mohan, who is from an affluent family, and the two fall in love.

Mohan’s parents are adamantly opposed to their relationship and disapprove of Kamala’s occupation as a dancer because they view this profession as morally dubious. In the climax, unexpectedly, Mohan’s father gets killed, which results in Mohan’s detention. Kamala assumes responsibility for the crime out of compassion for Mohan. As the tale progresses, the truth gradually emerges.

Joseph Thaliath Jr was an Indian movie director and producer, who predominantly worked in the Tamil film industry. With the help of F Nagoor, who was an art director, movie producer, and a partner of Newtone Studios in Chennai, Joseph launched a new film company named Citadel Film Corporation. He started his career with a movie named Gnana Soundari, which was released in 1948. The movie proved to be a great success.