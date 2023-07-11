Tamil Nadu Theatre Association Wants Royalty for Films Released on OTT, Screening of IPL Matches

The Tamil Nadu Theatre Association is demanding a share in the films, which were first released in cinema halls, and then screened on OTT. The association also wants the Tamil Nadu government to permit it to screen IPL matches and commercial functions.

The demands were put across the government and film producers after a meeting on Tuesday.

In a statement released to media, the association made five demands to film producers. The first is that all new films must be screened on OTT only 8 weeks after it is screened in theatres.

The second demand is that publicity for films in OTT must be made only after 4 weeks since the film was screened in theatres. The producers must waive 1% publicity fee on film posters.

The association wanted producers to demand only 60% as share for new films. “The producers must provide 10% royalty for films which are screened in OTT as films were produced to be screened in theatres," said the association.

In a separate demand to the state government, the association wanted it to be allowed to collect maintenance fee from those who purchase tickets. This is in vogue in other states, said the association.

“The theatre association wants the government to permit all theatres to show IPL matches as well as other entertainment type functions. We also request the government to lower the property tax and electricity tariff for theatres," said the association.