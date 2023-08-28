Tamil TV Actress Kanmani Manoharan Looks Stunning In Pink Floral Outfit On The Beach

Television actress Kanmani Manoharan who works in Tamil television recently shared pictures from the beach, which are now doing rounds on social media. She is an active social media user who frequently shares her photoshoots with her fans.

Kanmani shared the photoshoot on her official Instagram account. The actress posed for the camera from the beaches of Valasaravakkam, Chennai. The actress is seen on the sand, posing sweetly for the camera, with her hair blowing in the air. She is wearing a pink floral outfit, open from the front to reveal a grey bralette. In the second picture, she has her hands around herself, as she smiles wide.

The picture has gained thousands of likes on Instagram, and the fans are showing their love in the comments. A netizen wrote,

“Why are you so beautiful?" and another commented, “What a beauty." Many of her fans also showed their love and support through heart and heart-eye emojis.