Tamil TV Star KPY Bala Gifts Ambulance To Villagers In Erode

KPY Bala is a popular television actor in the Tamil entertainment industry. He made his mark on the comedy show Kalakka Povathu Yaaru, which aired on Vijay TV. He is often seen hosting events and has impressed the audience with his various appearances in Cooku with Comali. He is popular for comic timing and has been a part of various films and shows like Friendship, Thumbaa, Cocktail, Repeat Shoe and more. Apart from his popularity due to his acting career, Bala is known for his charity work.

KPY Bala has also been helping people through his own income and is often found donating things to people living in the villages. Recently, there has been news that the actor has given an ambulance to some villagers.

Advertisement

According to reports, he has bought another free ambulance for the hill dwellers of Kadambur near Erode. Earlier, on his birthday, he donated an ambulance to an old-age home.

In an interview, he said, “There is no ambulance facility in the Annan Hill community. Many people die from snake bites and heart attacks. I promised to get him an ambulance and left them disappointed earlier."