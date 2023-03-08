Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s much awaited Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar has become the latest victim of piracy. Reportedly, the film has been leaked in full HD versions on various torrent sites like Filmyzilla, Movierulez, Telegram, Tamilrockers and others. The film is all set to hit the theatres today on March 8.

The Luv Ranjan directorial is now available on the torrent sites. The film is available for download in various formats.

Speaking of the film, the romantic comedy also stars Dimple Kapadia, Boney Kapoor, Anubhav Singh Bassi, Monica Chaudhary, Hasleen Kaur, Rajesh Jais, Ayesha Raza Mishra, and others in pivotal roles.

According to the review by News18 Showsha, “Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar might be a good-looking, shining and sanitised story about love, heartbreak and family ties in an urban and plush setting, but Luv doesn’t shy away from digging deep into the messiness, nuances and complexities of modern day relationships. It might not be risky, novel and experimental but it is fun, frothy and unpretentious in its appeal, and smells of formula in all its glory. Go for it because sometimes, regular can be better than gourmet and comfort and honesty maybe more sublime than sublimity itself."

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh too gave the film a big thumbs-up. He wrote, “#OneWordReview… #TuJhoothiMainMakkaar: WINNER. Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Refreshing take on romance and relationships… #PKP, #PKP2, #SKTKS, now #TJMM, #LuvRanjan ticks all the right boxes yet again… #ShraddhaKapoor terrific, #RanbirKapoor outstanding… Chartbuster music. #TJMMReview". (sic)

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is directed by Luv Ranjan, produced by Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, and presented by T- Series’ Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar. It releases in cinemas today.

