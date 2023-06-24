Tarla Trailer: Huma Qureshi Fights Against Odds And Cooks Up A Storm In This Biopic

Tarla is an important film in Huma Qureshi’s career as it is her first biopic and she is portraying the very inspiring Tarla Dalal. In the lead role, Huma brings her own interpretation to the character, bringing to life the story of an ambitious woman. As the trailer dropped, fans and industry colleagues were all praise for the actress.

For the unversed, Tarla Dalal was an iconic Indian cookbook author and chef. She played a pioneering role in popularising vegetarian cuisine through her books, TV shows, and cooking classes. Her easy-to-follow recipes and innovative culinary ideas made her a household name in India. Her legacy continues to inspire home cooks and food enthusiasts worldwide.

Huma steps into the shoes of Tarla Dalal and attempts to portray her struggle, fight against odds and stereotypes and success in the film. The actress took to her Instagram to share the trailer. Check it out here: