Malayalam and Kannada actress Meghana Raj took an almost three-year-long sabbatical from acting. The reason is her husband, Chiranjeevi Sarja’s untimely demise in 2020, after he suffered from a massive cardiac arrest. Now, the Kannada beauty is once again ready to make a thumping comeback into films. She is pumped up for the release of her upcoming film Tatsama Tadbhava- The Confession. On the occasion, marking Meghana’s return to showbiz, Tatsama Tadbhava producer Pannaga Bharana has divulged interesting details about the actress as well as the film.

In an interaction with News-18 Kannada Digital, Pannaga called Tatsama Tadbhava a special movie. He revealed that Meghana was left devastated after the death of Chiranjeevi. She found solace in her 2-year-old son Raayan Raj Sarja.

Meghana formerly decided to quit acting and devote all her time to Raayan. Upon the insistence of Chiranjeevi’s friends, the 32-year-old altered her decision with Meghana joining hands with debutant filmmaker Vishal Atreya for Tatsama Tadbhava. According to Pinkvilla, Pannaga who was a close friend of the late actor Chiranjeevi wanted to do a film with Chiranjeevi. When that failed to materialise, he chose Chiranjeevi’s partner Meghana for the role.

Tatsama Tadbhava’s first-look poster has already created a buzz among the masses. The poster captured a scared Meghana, silenced by two filthy-looking hands, covering her mouth. “Meghana will serve to be a representative of all women in this film. She has shown the ups and downs in their lives through her performance in this film," shared Pannaga.

Tatsama Tadbhava’s producer further recalled the day when he first shared the script with Meghana. He convinced her to play the lead in the film by assuring her that Vishal Atreya has indeed thought of an impactful story. While listening to the story, Pannaga said that Meghana saw herself is in the character, almost getting soaked in the role.

After hearing the script, the Kannada actress’ verdict about the film was nothing but positive. The film, which started with high hopes, is soon to be wrapped, revealed Pannaga. The producer even said that Kannada actress Shruthi is to play an important role in Tatsama Tadbhava as well. She will be essaying the role of Suma in the film. Shruthi’s first-look poster has also been unveiled.

According to Shruthi, she could essay the role of Suman only because of the help and support from Meghana, cited Pannaga. He called Shruthi’s character the cherry on top of the cake. The cast ensemble of Tatsama Tadbhava also comprises Aravind Iyer, Mahati, Balaji Manohar, Rajshri Ponnappa, TS Nagabharana, and Girija Lokesh in important roles. Tatsama Tadbhava’s release date has not been revealed yet.

