WHAT! Taylor Swift And Harry Styles Dating Again 10 Years After Their Ugly Breakup?

In 2013, Taylor Swift made her breakup quite clear with Harry Styles when she opened the Grammy with her hit song ‘We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together’ and said, “So, he calls me up and he’s like, ‘I still love you,’ and I’m like, ‘I’m sorry, I’m busy opening up the Grammys!’ And we’re never getting back together, like, ever." But guess what, they might be getting back together again.

As reported by Life and Style, according to an insider both of them are making plans to meet each other. “The rumors are true — Taylor’s talking to Harry again and friends are buzzing that this could end with them getting back together," the insider told the portal.

Talking about their short-lived romance, the insider said, “Taylor and Harry dated more than 10 years ago. She was 22 and he was 18 — they were both very immature back then". It confirmed that both of them are past their bitterness and have formed a good friendship.

The source informed that Taylor is impressed with how Harry has grown mature in terms of handling his relationship, especially after Olivia Wilde. It said, “She’s watched Harry from afar and has been very impressed by his growth as an artist but especially by his relationship with Olivia — she thought he handled that like a true gentleman."

In the past few years, there have been instances of the two sharing moments with each other. The Cruel Summer singer stood in support of her ex at the Grammys, when protestors shouted that instead of Harry, Beyonce should have won the Album of the Year award.