Taylor Swift Becomes First Female Artist With Four Albums In Billboard Top 10

Taylor Swift is dominating the music charts and shattering records. The Blank Space songstress has now turned out to be the first female musician to have four albums simultaneously chart in the Billboard Top 10 list. It was on Sunday when Billboard officially announced her bagging the massive feat following the release of her latest album Speak Now (Taylor’s Version). Dropped on July 7, it is her third re-recorded album which came after Fearless (Taylor’s Version) and Red (Taylor’s Version). She was able to add the flamboyant feather to her music career when Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) debuted at the top position on the Billboard 200 chart.

This came at a time when three of her other albums were already featured in the top 10 positions of the list. Reportedly, her previous release Midnights dropped in October 2022 is at number 5, with her 2019-released Lover at number 7, and 2020-released Folklore at number 10. Notably, only three artists including her have been able to bag the massive feat so far in Billboard history. In 1966 musician Herb Alpert also had four albums in the top 10 of the music chart. The list consisted of Going Places at number 2, Whipped Cream & Other Delights at number 3, South of the Border at number 9, and The Lonely Bull at number 10.